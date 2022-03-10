Eduardo Garcia to seek re-election in State Assembly

Valley State Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia announced Thursday he will be seeking re-election in the State Assembly, ending months of speculation of a possible Congressional run in the newly-drawn eastern Coachella Valley district.

Back in December, Garcia issued a statement that said in part: "I have not ruled anything out, including continuing for assembly or running in the same congressional district as Congressman Ruiz, giving voters of this new district the option to choose their representative."

Watch Garcia's full, in-depth interview with Peter Daut tonight at 6:30 p.m. on CBS Local 2