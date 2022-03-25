Shadow Hills High School and Desert Ridge Academy evacuated due to gas leak

Desert Sands Unified School District confirms that both Shadow Hills High School and Desert Ridge Academy have been evacuated "out of an abundance of caution" due to a reported gas leak in the cafeteria of the high school.

All students have been evacuated to their school's field and are safely with teachers and staff.

Parents are asked not to come to campus. This is a cautionary evacuation only.

Our photographer on the scene watched two adults being taken away by ambulance.