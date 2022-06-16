Where to find early childhood classes throughout the Coachella Valley
School Districts throughout the Coachella Valley are offering early childhood classes.
Palm Springs Unified School District currently has open enrollment for their head start program. You can find more details here.
Desert Hot Springs is also accepting families for their Early Child Education program as well. You can find more details here.
We'll have more details on enrollment requirements coming up at 5 and 6 p.m. tonight.
