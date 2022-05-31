PSUSD now enrolling students for its Early Childhood Education programs

The Palm Springs Unified School District is now enrolling students for its Early Childhood Education (ECE) programs for the 2022-23 school year.

The federally-funded Head Start program provides an extensive school-year preschool program for children three and four years of age. Family income must meet the federal poverty level.

Full-day classes are provided from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following sites:

Agua Caliente Elementary

Bubbling Wells Elementary

Cahuilla Elementary

Cathedral City Elementary

Cielo Vista Elementary

Coyote Run

Della S. Lindley Elementary

Desert Highland

Julius Corsini Elementary

Katherine Finchy Elementary

Two Bunch Palms Elementary

Part-day classes operate four days per week from 8 to 11:30 a.m. or 12:15 to 3:45 p.m. at Cathedral City Elementary.

The state-funded California State Preschool Program (CSPP) serves three-and four-year-olds from low-income families meeting state requirements.

Part-day classes operate from 8 to 11 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. at the following sites:

Agua Caliente Elementary

Arroyo de Paz Apartments

Bubbling Wells Elementary

Cabot Yerxa Elementary

Cielo Vista Elementary

Della S. Lindley Elementary

Edward Wenzlaff

Landau Elementary

Rio Vista Elementary

Sunny Sands Elementary

Sunrise Park

Two Bunch Palms Elementary

For more information or to register, visit the ECE department at PSUSD, 150 District Center Drive, Palm Springs, register online at: https://www.psusd.us/Page/2465 or call (760) 883-2703, option 1.