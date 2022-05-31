Skip to Content
Education
By
Published 2:02 PM

PSUSD now enrolling students for its Early Childhood Education programs

PSUSD

The Palm Springs Unified School District is now enrolling students for its Early Childhood Education (ECE) programs for the 2022-23 school year.

The federally-funded Head Start program provides an extensive school-year preschool program for children three and four years of age. Family income must meet the federal poverty level.

Full-day classes are provided from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following sites:

  • Agua Caliente Elementary
  • Bubbling Wells Elementary
  • Cahuilla Elementary
  • Cathedral City Elementary
  • Cielo Vista Elementary
  • Coyote Run
  • Della S. Lindley Elementary
  • Desert Highland
  • Julius Corsini Elementary
  • Katherine Finchy Elementary
  • Two Bunch Palms Elementary

Part-day classes operate four days per week from 8 to 11:30 a.m. or 12:15 to 3:45 p.m. at Cathedral City Elementary.

The state-funded California State Preschool Program (CSPP) serves three-and four-year-olds from low-income families meeting state requirements.

Part-day classes operate from 8 to 11 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. at the following sites:

  • Agua Caliente Elementary
  • Arroyo de Paz Apartments
  • Bubbling Wells Elementary
  • Cabot Yerxa Elementary
  • Cielo Vista Elementary
  • Della S. Lindley Elementary
  • Edward Wenzlaff
  • Landau Elementary
  • Rio Vista Elementary
  • Sunny Sands Elementary
  • Sunrise Park
  • Two Bunch Palms Elementary

For more information or to register, visit the ECE department at PSUSD, 150 District Center Drive, Palm Springs, register online at: https://www.psusd.us/Page/2465 or call (760) 883-2703, option 1.

Jesus Reyes

