Skip to Content
News Headlines
By
Published 12:08 PM

Why are people testing positive for COVID more than once?

<i>Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images</i><br/>Through the many phases of the Covid-19 pandemic -- nearly a dozen variants
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Through the many phases of the Covid-19 pandemic -- nearly a dozen variants

News Channel 3 is reaching out to experts for answers.

People continue to test positive for COVID a second or third time, even while being fully vaccinated.

The FDA also recently approved vaccines for children under the age of 5. The CDC will be deciding sometime this weekend how to administer the vaccine to children and infants. You can read the entire story here.

Tune into News Channel 3 today at 5 and 6 p.m. to see what experts have to say.

News Headlines
Author Profile Photo

Bianca Ventura

Bianca Ventura joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter in February 2022.
here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content