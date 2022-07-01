Holiday weekend travel in the Coachella Valley

Friday marks the start of Fourth of July weekend, and we're expected to see travel increase nationwide.

A lot of people are traveling to Palm Springs specifically to enjoy their holiday weekend.

Some people are opting to drive, while others are flying.

Some passengers I spoke to tell me they already started to see the holiday rush before heading out to the Coachella Valley.

Despite the high gas prices and the flight delays people are still in the mood to travel and spend Independence day away from home.

AAA is predicting that almost 48 million people will travel at least 50 miles or more from home this holiday weekend.

The two passengers I spoke to travelled well over 500 miles coming from the Bay Area and Tacoma.

Hayley Uliana visiting Palm Springs says, "The person who dropped me off, on the way back said the traffic was stop and go, insanity. So we hit it right at the right moment before the rush."

Robert Hillmon, who's visiting from Berkeley California says, "It was really busy at the airport. The security lines were really long, and the front desk staff looked like they were a little flustered. There were a lot of people kind of badgering them."

I was able to stop by the Palm Springs International Airport earlier today.

All but one flight were running smoothly and on time when I visited earlier today.

We can expect traffic and travel to pick up into the weekend.