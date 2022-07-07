Palm Springs City Council setting aside about $70 million in city’s budget for public safety￼

Palm Springs City Council approved an overall budget of $230 million.

Out of that sum, almost $72 million is allocated for public safety.

The Palm Springs Police Department is receiving $45.4 million in funds. According to the Desert Sun, the funds will help onboard three new officers, along with a crime analyst and a crime technician.

Along with the Police Department, the Palm Springs Fire Department is receiving $27 million in funds.

These funds will also allow the department to expand their team adding new firefighters.

