Local food vendors share concerns with permits

It's easy to spot food vendors all throughout the Coachella Valley.

Owner of Lenny's Tacos Food Truck from Desert Hot Springs shares some of his frustrations with News Channel 3.

Lenny has undergone Riverside County's permitting process, and says he puts effort into distributing food in a way that meets health standards.

That isn't the case for all food vendors throughout the valley. Some people selling food are doing it without permits, and are not adhering to the county's food safety rules.

Permitted food vendors at time face difficulties sharing space with unpermitted food vendors.

We'll be hearing more from Riverside County officials about the permitting process and possible penalties people may face.

We'll also continue hearing from food vendors throughout the Coachella Valley.

Tune in at 5 and 6 p.m. tonight to see the full story.

You can click here to livestream KESQ.