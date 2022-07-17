Crown Aero airport implements heat breaks to keep staff safe and cool in desert heat

The Coachella Valley continues to see dangerous heat throughout the weekend.

We were able to speak to managers and staff at Crown Aero airport to see how they deal with the triple digit heat.

One of the team members tells me how some visitors react to the heat.

"A lot of them come from cooler areas so they can be surprised when it's around 120," says airport concierge, Dennise Lopez.

Lynn Hay, Assistant Manger at Crown Aero tells me that the entire staff makes an effort to check on one another on hot days like today.

"On the tarmac, it definitely does get hot and when once they're out there for a few minutes, they really need to be able to come inside," says Hay.

Managers at the airport start planning for the Summer heat months in advance, and start implementing scheduled heat breaks once temperatures reach 90 degrees.

"Our staff has heat breaks that get increased every hour instead of every two hours or more. We are visually checking on all of our staff."

Airport staff also make sure to keep their guests safe and cool while visiting.

"Every time I come in here, they do a great job. They met us at the airplane with cold water, cold towels. They're willing to put airplanes into the hangar to cool them off."

Mangers keep water stations and electrolytes on hand for their staff.

They also check in at least once an hour for a heat check. One of the workers at the front desk will announce the check, and all employees will call in on their walkie talkies.