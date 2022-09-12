Palm Springs Police Department shares the risks of driving through barricaded wash areas

Over the weekend Tropical Storm Kay brought in wet and hazardous conditions to several areas throughout the valley.

Wash areas in Palm Springs including N. Indian Canyon Drive and the Westbound Lane of Vista Chino were closed off due to flooding.

Although the areas were blocked off News Channel 3 captured several cars driving through blocked off areas.

Today we'll be speaking to Lt. Gustavo Araiza who'll be sharing the risks and fines drivers could face when driving through barricaded and flooded areas.

Tune into News Channel 3 tonight 4, 5, and 6 p.m. for the very latest.

You can livestream our newscast here.