District 5330 Rotary hosts International Rotary President, Jennifer Jones

District 5330 is holding its annual District Foundation Gala at the Westin in Rancho Mirage.

Saturday's Gala is aimed at raising funds towards polio vaccinations, the 'Tutu Desk Campaign,' and food security here in the Coachella Valley.

Gala attendees will enjoy a donor reception, silent auction, and a presentation from Keynote Speaker, International Rotary President Jennifer Jones.

Jones says her visit is an opportunity to connect with the rotarians in the Coachella Valley, and fundraise for the 400,000 Inland Empire residents that are facing food insecurity.

"One in five California residents are impacted by food insecurity. This is something that tonight we’re really paying attention to raising incredible funds to make sure that people in our own backyard, the backyard right here have the opportunity to be treated respectfully with dignity and to have food," says Jones.

FIND Food Bank President and CEO, Debbie Espinosa says, "Through this event, the charitable donations that are made this evening, a portion of them will be coming to our food bank to serve in partnership with rotarians."

Jones is one of a few International Rotary Presidents to visit the Coachella Valley, and she's the first woman president in the organization's 118 year history.