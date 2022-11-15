Democrat and Republican Valley organizations react to Calvert’s lead in 41st Congressional District Race

Although the race for 41st Congressional District has been called by the Associated Press, Democratic Candidate Will Rollins has not conceded.

You can read more on that story here: Rollins awaits updated vote count as Calvert declares victory in 41st Congressional District race.

In a statement to News Channel 3, Rollins shared

"Last night's news was not what we hoped for. We know we face an uphill climb, but I have always been adamant that the democratic process must play out. With many votes still outstanding, the next round of ballots released this evening will provide more insight on where this race stands. I am so grateful to the election workers who are doing this tough work, as well as the supporters who poured their energy into this campaign. You will hear more from me after tonight." -Will Rollins

Elle Kurpiewski, Political Director for the Democratic Headquarters of the Desert shared her initial thoughts on the race.

"Disappointment and hope. I think this young man Will Rollins ran one of the best campaigns I've seen. I think he is bright. I think he is intelligent. I think he is caring. And frankly, we're hoping he'll stick around and run against Mr. Calvert in '24," says Kurpiewski.

Joy Miedecke, President of the Republican Women's Club had this to say about Congressman Calvert's lead.

"Well, obviously, our country has been out of balance for the last two years. So it gives us hope. And I really think it's all about hope," says Miedecke.

Congressman Calvert shared this in regards to his projected victory.

“I want to thank the Riverside County voters for once again choosing me to be their voice in the U.S. House of Representatives. As I said throughout this campaign, I will work to take our country in a different direction from the path it’s on and advocate for policies that will curb inflation, lower energy prices by increasing American production, address our border crisis, and reduce crime. This election demonstrated that Riverside County voters are more interested in people serious about solving our challenges, than personal politics. In the end, it’s clear that voters sent a strong message rejecting the gutter politics of lies and personal attacks from an out-of-town extremist liberal. It’s clear that this district, like our country, is narrowly divided on a partisan basis. I am proud of my record of delivering results for Riverside County by working in a bipartisan manner throughout my career. As I represent a new district with new communities, I remain committed to working towards solutions with anyone who is interested in addressing the needs of our region." -Congressman Ken Calvert

Meanwhile Democrats are looking towards the races they were able to secure.

"We may not be particularly happy with the result for Will Rollins right now. But we have to look at the fact that we did reelect Congressman Ruiz overwhelmingly, Eduardo Garcia for State Assembly, Christy Holstege for State Assembly, you realize we have two Democrats going to the state assembly from this area," says Kurpiewski.

Due to redistricting Calvert now has a footprint in the desert.

"You know, I know he's going to be hands on in our area. He will be coming to the desert a lot, and he'll be listening to us. So that's what we need is somebody who listens to us," says Kurpiewski.