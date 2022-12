Acrisure Arena will officially start its ice installation on Wednesday.

The ice is expected to be fully laid down today, and lines along with face off circles will be painted.

Come Wednesday the arena will place logos onto the surface. The next step after that is sealing the logos and paint with water.

Tune in tonight at 4, 5 and 6 as we give you a behind the scenes look at the official ice installation!

