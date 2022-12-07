Skip to Content
Driver identified in fatal Thermal crash into power pole

Authorities identified the driver of a car that collided with a power pole Wednesday in Thermal cutting power to nearby residents.

Saul Hernandez Bautista, 27, of Coachella died instantly, according to the Riverside County Coroner's office in a statement released Thursday morning.

Bautista was at the wheel when the car he was driving veered off the road and slammed into a power pole along Airport Boulevard near Tyler Street.

The California Highway Patrol was currently investigating the fatal crash, which was reported at 3:33 p.m.

The CHP said Bautista was partially thrown from the car when he suffered fatal injuries. A passenger in the car also suffered injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

Imperial Irrigation District power crews were called to the scene to stabilize a damaged power pole.

