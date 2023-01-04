RIVCO first responders monitor Fairview Fire burn scar as storm approaches

As communities across California brace for an incoming winter storm, Riverside County first responders are monitoring wildfire burn scars for the potential of mud and debris flow.

In September 2022, the Fairview Fire east of Hemet burned more than 28,000 acres. The fire also killed two people and destroyed some homes and property.

After a fire burns through hillsides, water doesn’t seep into the soil like it would normally. Without vegetation to hold the soil in place, the ground becomes more prone to move during a storm.

The incoming storm is likely to bring significant rain to Hemet and nearby areas, which causes concern for the potential of mudslides.

“During the last storm, we did experience a pretty significant water, mud, and rock flow in the burn scar of the Fairview incident. It did require the closure of highway 74 for a brief period of time,” according to Don Camp, Battalion Chief with Cal Fire Riverside County Fire Department.

Anytime there is a weather event, traffic control is led by local law enforcement agencies, which partner with Cal Fire. The only time Cal Fire would become involved “is if there was a threat to property or life,” according to Camp.

Officials with the Riverside County Emergency Management Department keep track of rain intensity anytime rain is in the forecast.

“We’re working with our partners at The National Weather Service to determine if the rain fall rates are going to reach those thresholds that might cause mud and debris flow,” according to Shane Reichardt, Public Information Officer with the County of Riverside Emergency Management Department. He added, “currently we’re looking at rates that are not forecast to reach those triggers.”

It’s a different situation for people living in Northern California counties. The National Weather Service has issued warnings for burn scar areas in that region due to the potential for mud and debris flow.

Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a state of emergency throughout the state to support the ongoing response to recent winter storms.