People visit ‘lucky’ Palm Springs liquor store ahead of Tuesday’s Mega Million drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot is now worth an estimated $1.1 billion dollars after no one claimed the winning numbers after Friday night's drawing.

We visited a lucky liquor store in Palm Springs to see if people are playing for the billion!

Mamdouh Rabei owns 'Palm Liquor and More' off Sunrise Way.

Back in 2019 one lucky Coachella Valley woman won $750,000 from a lottery scratch ticket at that same location.

Rabei says he bought the store last year. Although he's the new owner, he tells me it's the same lucky store.

Even for a Sunday, Rabei stayed busy behind a counter as countless customers came in to purchase their Mega Million tickets.

One of them was frequent customer, Shaun Champion, "I’d buy a house, I'd save for my kids. Money can buy happiness. I believe that."

Rabei also has a bit of a track record to back up the stores proclaimed luck.

He says someone won, "$20,000 for the scratcher for the lotto. I had somebody win 50,000 last month and half for the Fantasy Five.”

Players can buy their tickets up until the next scheduled drawing on Tuesday night.

Tuesday's drawing will mark the third largest jackpot in Mega Millions history!