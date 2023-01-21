‘Water Education for Latino Leaders’ tour Salton Sea and sit down with its Authority Executive Director

The 'Water Education for Latino Leaders' had the opportunity to tour the Salton Sea Saturday morning.

The group also known as 'WELL' is made up of about twenty Latino elected officials from across California.

City council, school board, and water district members throughout California came together. They each had the opportunity to sit down and speak with the Salton Sea Authority Executive Director, G. Patrick O'Dowd.

They learned more about the Salton Sea's impact to the region, and how it affects the quality of life of those who live nearby.

Anna Velazquez, Mayor of Soledad is part of 'WELL' and shared why it's so important to learn more about the issues surrounding the Salton Sea.

"Really helping to develop this region, economically, it is important, especially because agriculture is part of the big economics of this region as well. It translates into housing for the people that live here, and translates into jobs for the people that live here, and being able to provide environmental spaces that are essential and of quality for the people that live in this area," says Velazquez.

The 'Water Education for Latino Leaders' will travel to six different locations throughout California to learn more about water issues impacting the state.

Castulo Estrada, Vice President of the Coachella Valley Water District shares, "This happens to be their first stop. This is their first introduction into water policy in the state of California. Because here in the Coachella Valley, we have some of the most complicated water situations that you couldn't really experience anywhere in the state of California. We have issues, as I mentioned, the Salton Sea, the lack of access to safe drinking water next to some of the most wealthiest places in the nation, and issues surrounding the Colorado River, which has a direct impact to the entire state of California.”

The group also learned about the Salton Sea's decline which negatively impacts the environment.

They also discussed how the Colorado River's conservation efforts may effect the area, along with the Salton Sea's federal budget.

It was all in an effort to get elected officials throughout the state to advocate for the Salton Sea.