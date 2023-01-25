Cathedral City adopts stricter regulations for sidewalk vendors

The Cathedral City City Council voted to adopt an ordinance that establishes stricter regulations for sidewalk vendors who operate in the city.

Once the new rules go into effect, vendors will be required to initially pay $192 to obtain a permit, and then pay $100 every year after in order to be able to operate legally.

Sidewalk vendors must have a business license, which requires applicants to provide information, including a valid form of identification. Vendors must also have a food handlers permit from the Riverside County Health Department and display a copy of all of the required permits.

Sidewalk vendors may operate in non-residential areas between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., except they may operate beyond said limits in areas zoned for commercial use where businesses are open during those hours.

A sidewalk vendor must also maintain a clean and trash-free 10-foot radius from a stationary cart during hours of operation and must leave the area clean by the approved closing time, among other requirements.

Violators will be fined $100 per offense and could have their license revoked if they are found to have multiple violations.

Council member Raymond Gregory said complaints from local restaurant owners are part of the reason the city decided to take action.

