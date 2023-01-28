‘Health Run and Wellness Festival’ offers resources to valley residents

People of all ages attended Saturday morning's 'Health Run and Wellness Festival' in Palm Springs.

Jonathan Villarreal placed first in his age group and shared the highlights of his day.

"This is actually a really awesome opportunity. Like I said, it's my first time coming here to this to this particular event. Going into the different booths got a lot of information, not just for myself but my parents, looking out for their well being as well. Also potentially signed up for a new some health classes," says Villarreal.

Sonia Lozano, who placed second in her age group tells us this was her first 5K race.

"If you've never tried it, try it once, it doesn't hurt," says Lozano.

Dozens of vendors and local hospitals provided resources for attendees, including Eisenhower Health who offered several services at their booth like CPR training.

Brett Klein with Eisenhower health also shared new resources available for hospital patients.

"Our new breast cancer screening clinic. All the same screening aspects that we would have in Rancho Mirage we now have in Palm Springs, so those individuals in Desert Hot Springs and the high desert don't have to go all the way to Rancho Mirage now," says Klein.

Desert Oasis Healthcare was also in attendance offering blood pressure screenings, while Lifestream Blood Bank hosted a blood drive.