Agua Caliente brings back a piece of history to Palm Springs

The Spa at Sec-He is set to open next Tuesday. Built on top of a mineral spring and is said to have beneficial properties. “This water is spiritually healing,” said the Chairman of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians Reid Milanovich.

Guests are welcome to book their appointments now. Experiencing a relaxing time in their Tranquility Garden. Massage Rooms. Floatation Rooms and gyms.

Our very own Samantha Lomibao went behind the scenes at the all-new spa before it opens.