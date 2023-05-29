Community gathers at Palm Springs Air Museum to honor fallen heroes on Memorial Day

Thousands of people are gathering at the Palm Springs Air Museum for their Memorial Day Service.

One of the most notable observances is their fly-by and flower drop, featuring 3,000 red and white carnations that'll be delivered in a B-25 Mitchell Bomber.

Today's flower drop is set for 1 p.m. with several activities like flight exhibitions and a fallen comrades salute scheduled throughout the day.

Local Gold Star families will also attend this Memorial Day service.

We'll have a live look of the festivities happening today at noon, with a full report at 5 p.m.