Community gathers at Palm Springs Air Museum to honor fallen heroes on Memorial Day

By
Published 11:05 AM

Thousands of people are gathering at the Palm Springs Air Museum for their Memorial Day Service.

One of the most notable observances is their fly-by and flower drop, featuring 3,000 red and white carnations that'll be delivered in a B-25 Mitchell Bomber.

Today's flower drop is set for 1 p.m. with several activities like flight exhibitions and a fallen comrades salute scheduled throughout the day.

Local Gold Star families will also attend this Memorial Day service.

We'll have a live look of the festivities happening today at noon, with a full report at 5 p.m.

