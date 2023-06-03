California Indian Nations College continues to work towards federal accreditation while celebrating the class of 2023

The California Indian Nations College held a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2023 Saturday morning.

It continues to equip students with resources while simultaneously working to become California's first Federally Accredited Tribal College in decades.

Dozens of students including Claudia Armenta graduated from the California Indian Nations College, also known as CINC.

"Not only will the professor's work with you and your academic journey, but you're connected still to your roots," says Armenta.

Their education is one that incorporates Indigenous culture and Native American values.

Back in November, Chair of the California Native American Legislative Caucus, Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-San Bernardino), presented CINC with $5 million from the state to assist with accreditation.

"We rallied around CINC college because California is home to more individual tribal members than any other state in the nation. Yet we don't have a federally accredited college dedicated to the tribal people here," says Ramos.

Speakers from Washington D.C. also joined the CINC graduation ceremony to show support for the college's accreditation.

One of those speakers included Naomi Miguel with the U.S. Department of Education.

"It takes a community to get these students to graduate, it takes dreams to get this college started and accredited. And all of you who are sitting here, you are that history," says Miguel.

California Indian Nations College has passed the first step towards accreditation, and is currently applying for candidacy while working with the Accrediting Commission of Colleges and Junior Colleges.

"This is what it’s about, to make sure that we’re engaging in education for all people and that includes the United States' first people, and that's the Native American people," says Ramos.

CINC's goal is to become a Federally Accredited Tribal College by 2025, which would make it the only one of its kind in the state of California.