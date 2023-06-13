Indio father seeks explanation after daughter’s SAT registration was abruptly cancelled

The SAT is offered nationally seven times each year, in March, May, June, August, October, November, and December, usually on a Saturday.

Last week, Joel Lentzner's 16-year-old daughter was signed up to take the SAT at Palm Springs High School. The Indio father said the day before the test was supposed to take place, his daughter received an email stating that the test had been cancelled and their money was refunded.

A spokeswoman for Palm Springs Unified School District confirmed to News Channel 3 that the test coordinator, Palm Springs High School, also received an email from the College Board stating that it had "identified test takers who may not be taking the SAT for its intended purposes." The letter went on to explain that the College Board "deliberately canceled registrations and removed some test takers" from the roster, additionally instructing the test coordinator to not admit anyone into the test whose name was not on the roster, in accordance with its "Intended Use" policy.

Lentzner said he contacted the College Board, and a representative was unable to help him. Lentzner said the only explanation he received was that perhaps his daughter "was an adult," which she is not. He belives this is a glitch, and would like an explanation from the College Board on how he and his daughter can ensure it doesn't happen again. Until they are able to correct the problem, Lentzner said his daughter will be unable to take the SAT on the next test date.

News Channel 3 has reached out to the College Board for comment on the matter and are awaiting a response.

Tune in to News Channel 3 at 6:00 p.m. tonight for more on this story.