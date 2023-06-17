Skip to Content
News Headlines

Hersheypark, a haven for thrill seekers

By
Published 6:13 PM

Sports Director Blake Arthur is in Hershey Pennsylvania to cover the Calder Cup Finals between the Coachella Valley Firebirds and the Hershey Bears. On an off day between games Blake along with Assistant News Director Timothy Kiley headed out to experience one of Hershey's biggest attractions Hersheypark. This amusement park boasts 70 rides, 15 roller coasters, a water park and zoo.

https://youtu.be/Hi5gxNw3uog

The park was opened by Milton S. Hershey in 1906 as a place of recreation for factory workers.

Blake rode Candymonium the longest, fastest, tallest coaster at the park. It was a thrilling experience to say the least.

https://youtu.be/1irW2HiOR8A
Article Topic Follows: News Headlines

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Timothy Kiley

Timothy Kiley is Assistant News Director for News Channel 3 starting in 2002 as Photojournalist.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content