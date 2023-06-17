Hersheypark, a haven for thrill seekers

Sports Director Blake Arthur is in Hershey Pennsylvania to cover the Calder Cup Finals between the Coachella Valley Firebirds and the Hershey Bears. On an off day between games Blake along with Assistant News Director Timothy Kiley headed out to experience one of Hershey's biggest attractions Hersheypark. This amusement park boasts 70 rides, 15 roller coasters, a water park and zoo.

https://youtu.be/Hi5gxNw3uog

The park was opened by Milton S. Hershey in 1906 as a place of recreation for factory workers.

Blake rode Candymonium the longest, fastest, tallest coaster at the park. It was a thrilling experience to say the least.