Coachella Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District assess flood water left over from Hilary

Flooded and standing water that remains from Tropical Storm Hilary can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes during our hot summer months.

We spoke to the Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District to see if they’ve been assessing a potential increase in mosquitoes.

Fernando Gutierrez a spokesperson with the Coachella Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District said, "By looking at the amount of water in the Coachella Valley, we do have more water sources that will stay a little bit longer. And yes, this can actually prolong our mosquito season."

Flooded water ranging from puddles to full-on streams are scattered throughout the Coachella Valley after the tropical storm, creating the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes.

"As you can see this a significant amount of water and we are keeping an eye on this water level," said Gutierrez.

Technicians from the Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District are assessing a pool of water that was created by Hilary, in a Coachella Valley neighborhood.

"Our water and temperature make a big difference in regards to mosquitoes and how quickly they develop," said Gutierrez.

Although water levels are dropping in some areas, pockets of standing water remain.

When you combine that with our triple digit temperatures, it can contribute to an increase in mosquitoes.

"Our weather is special and yes, mosquitoes in less than seven days can develop. So that's why it's important to keep an eye on these water sources. Also not only this significant water source, a little bit of water can now be a mosquito problem around your home," said Gutierrez.

Gutierrez says technicians started working immediately after the storm to spot and treat mosquito activity.

Luckily they didn’t find any developing larvae in the Coachella neighborhood.

"Our technicians are doing what we do normally to suppress mosquitoes, keep them under control and protect our residents from mosquito borne disease," said Gutierrez.

After assessing, the agency will use treatments as needed in flooded areas.

Although there have been some mosquito samples carrying West Nile Virus in the Coachella Valley.

No human cases have been reported in the valley cities.

The best thing you can do to protect yourself is use an EPA approved mosquito repellent.