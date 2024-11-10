Coachella Valley Firebirds honor Veterans with Military appreciation night

The Coachella Valley Firebirds celebrated Veterans Day early by hosting a Military appreciation night at Acrisure Arena, honoring service members.

The game drew several attendees eager to show their support for veterans.

"I'm just honored to be able to celebrate anybody that served," Alicia Lind said.

The Firebirds took to the ice in custom military-themed jerseys.

"All the proceeds from tonight's jersey auction will go to One Valley Foundation and in turn benefit USO and other military organizations and charities here," Gina Rotolo, Vice President of Marketing and Team Business Services said.

Rotolo said this years celebration is meaningful, marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

"To have some World War II Veterans still with us to be a part of it, it's incredible," Rotolo said.