Rancho Mirage launches interactive cell phone coverage map, part of new Wireless Master Plan

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ)-- The City of Rancho Mirage is taking steps to improve the city's wireless connectivity.

In order to better the area's cellular coverage and connectivity, Rancho Mirage announced the launch of an interactive cell phone coverage map on its Facebook page.

This map was created in an effort by the Rancho Mirage City Council and their work during the March 6th, 2025 meeting. The goal with this initiative to enhance connectivity for all residents and businesses, and is just one of the many steps included in the Wireless Master Plan.

You can check out the new map here or below:

How to use the map:

Click the “Continue” box in the bottom left of the screen.

Click “OK” in the bottom right of the screen.

Enter your address in the GIS map to view and compare cell coverage for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

You can also dive deeper into the City Council's discussion on the Wireless Master Plan and watch the full video of the March 6th meeting for more insights into how the city of Rancho Mirage is improving cellular services and attracting providers to invest in our infrastructure.