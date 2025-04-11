Breaking down Leno’s Law: California bill advances to ease smog rules for classic cars

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KESQ) A bill backed by comedian and car enthusiast Jay Leno is picking up speed in the California Legislature.

Senate Bill 712 or Leno's Law passed the Senate Transportation Committee this week with bipartisan support. Supporters say the measure is a common-sense update aimed at preserving California’s classic car culture, but its critics warn it could have consequences for the state’s air quality efforts.

The former Tonight Show host Jay Leno appeared in Sacramento to show support for the bill, leading a classic car parade to the Capitol before addressing the crowd.

“I know there's nothing more annoying than celebrities in politics,' he explained. "But this one is important to me.”

If passed, the bill would exempt vehicles that are 35 years or older from California’s biannual smog check but only if they are insured as collector vehicles. Under current law, only cars manufactured before 1976 qualify for the exemption.

Supporters say the change is needed and that these vehicles are rarely driven, difficult to maintain under current emissions requirements, and mainly owned by collectors.

One of those supporters is Professor Wesley Willison, a political science instructor at College of the Desert and a longtime collector of rare and vintage vehicles.

"These cars make up less than 1% of registered vehicles. These vehicles are not being driven every day. I'll ask the viewers. When was the last time you saw Pinto driving around every day, or, AMC Gremlin or this Imperial?" Willison said.

Willison shared footage of one of his own cars undergoing a smog test, explaining that the process is often difficult even for trained technicians.

"The younger guy who was there, who was in training to take over for this guy when he retires at the at the referee, he couldn't even figure out how to shift my car," Willison said.

Not everyone is on board with the proposal. The American Lung Association has come out against the bill, warning that it could undercut California’s hard-won air quality standards.

“A real jailbreak for our air quality problems in California,” said Will Barrett, senior director with the American Lung Association.

But Willison believes the debate isn’t about dodging regulation — it’s about protecting California’s place as a car culture capital.

“People love to collect cars. And the birthplace of car collecting is here in California.”

With high-profile support and growing attention, Leno’s Law appears to be gaining traction but it’s not law yet.

The next stop is the Senate Appropriations Committee.

News Channel 3 will continue to track the debate as it moves forward and the latest from state lawmakers in Sacramento.