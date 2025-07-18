Lane closure expected following construction on Indian Canyon Drive beginning next week

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)-- An 8,900-foot sewer pipeline installation will begin later this month causing lane closures in the Palm Springs Area.

City officials said this instillation is a part of the Indian Canyon Drive Widening Project, a multistage road improvement project that is set to give the roadway a major upgrade. The work will take place along North Palm Canyon Drive, from south Palm Springs Station Road to west Tramview Road, starting the week of July 27.

Initial surveying and utility location for the project is said to require closure of the No. 1 northbound lane from Tramview Road and Sunrise Park. City officials say the installation will involve "tunneling beneath concrete pavement in certain areas and open trench methods for the majority of the pipeline."

The installation for the Indian Canyon Widening project will affect both northbound and southbound lanes with work expected to last through May 2026.

To learn more information about this project visit indiancanyonproject.com.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more information.