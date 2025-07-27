Skip to Content
PetSmart in Palm Desert teams up with local shelters to host National Adoption Week events

Published 9:35 AM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) -- The PetSmart in Palm Desert hosted a National Adoption Week event, teaming up with local shelters and organizations to help dozens of local animal get adopted.

Some of the adoptable animal came from organizations like the Tender Loving Critters, Coachella Valley Animal Campus, and Animal Samaritans.

National Adoption Week is taking place between July 1st and July 27th. According to PetSmart, every 38 seconds a pet is adopted at a PetSmart store. The adoption week is hosted by PetSmart Charities, in partnership with Hill’s Pet Nutrition. You can donate pet food, toys, and treats at the PetSmart location in Palm Desert at 34900 Monterey Ave, Palm Desert, CA 92211, or you can make a donation online.

If you missed out on the adoption event don't worry, PetSmart also has some animals available for adoption year-round inside store locations.

For more information on PetSmart National Adoption Week, click here.

