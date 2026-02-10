Celebrating Black History: Honoring Indio’s Black pioneers

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - For Black History Month, News Channel 3 will be spotlighting Black trailblazers and pioneers who've had a significant impact on the Coachella Valley. John Nobles was the first African American to own land in the Coachella Valley in the 1930s. Known as "Nobles Ranch," the plot of land, which sits behind Indio Fashion Mall, had several homes belonging to African American families. Several families have fond memories of living on Nobles Ranch, including Troy Strange, Indio's first Black city council member.

Leo Haynes was also a Black pioneer in the city, being one of the few Black business owners during his time. He owned the Indio Yellow Cab company for several years, and just last year, the city named the Indio Multi-Modal Transportation Center after Leo Haynes and his wife Nona Haynes. Leo Haynes was also a veteran and director of Teen Post for 54 years.

