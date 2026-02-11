From Date Palms to design icons: Two major festivals drive economic surge in Coachella Valley 

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) Two of the Coachella Valley’s most iconic events kick off February 12, bringing tens of thousands of visitors and a major economic boost to the region.

The Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival runs February 12 through March 1 at the Riverside County Fairgrounds in Indio.

The 13-day event traces its roots back to 1921 and celebrates the region’s date palm harvest — an industry that still produces the majority of the nation’s dates. Organizers say this year’s fair will include fan favorites like monster trucks, rodeo events, agricultural exhibits, concerts, and new attractions inside the fairgrounds.

More information and tickets are available at www.datefest.org.

At the same time, Modernism Week runs February 12–22 across Palm Springs and surrounding cities. The 11-day festival highlights midcentury modern architecture, art, and design with more than 450 events scheduled. According to organizers, last year’s festival drew 115,000 attendees and generated more than $62 million in economic impact for the area.

This year’s event includes keynote speakers, architectural home tours, film premieres, and the first-ever World Monuments Fund/Knoll Modernism Prize ceremony held outside New York City.

Tickets and event details are available at www.modernismweek.com.

News Channel 3 will have expanded coverage tonight, including how local small businesses are preparing for the influx of visitors.