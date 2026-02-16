Tour takes riders on journey through Palm Springs Black history
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Black history committee is hosting a bus tour, designed to take riders on a journey through Palm Springs Black history. The tour will highlight the trailblazers and locations that are central to Black history in the area. The tour begins at 10 a.m. and takes off at the James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center.
