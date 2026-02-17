Celebrating Black History: Black nonprofits making a difference in the Coachella Valley
PALMS SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Every week during Black history month, News Channel 3 is highlighting the Black trail blazers and community members who've helped shape the Coachella Valley. Today, we're taking a look at Black nonprofit organizations making a difference. The Carolyn Knight Mobile Resource Center provides care kits and meals for the homeless. The Mobile Resource center was founded by Palm Springs locals Aneka Brown and Lariena Knight.
The Negro Academic Scholarship fund has been supporting low-income high school students' journey to higher education for over 50 years in the Coachella Valley. Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from organizers and past recipients about the scholarships' impact.