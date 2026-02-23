Skip to Content
CA State Parks making new plans for future of Salton Sea State Recreation Area

SALTON SEA, Calif. (KESQ) -  California State Parks is preparing a new general plan for the Salton Sea State Recreation Area and is inviting the public to participate in the process through a series of workshops this month. The general plan will establish a long-term vision for the park, which has changed significantly since the park was designated as a state recreation area in 1963. Declining water levels have reshaped recreation opportunities at the park and impacted the park's ecosystem. 

