Celebrating Black History: Spotlighting the desert’s Black artists
COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - For our final Celebrating Black History story, we're spotlighting local artists who've made significant contributions to art and culture. Alvin Taylor, a Palm Springs native, is a world-renowned drummer known for his work with Elton John, George Harrison and Billy Preston. He started out as drum major for the Palm Springs High School marching band. He then went on to open for Elvis Presley, perform at the first airing of Saturday Night Live, receive a star on the Palm Springs walk of fame, and more.
Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from Taylor on his musical journey, along with other Black artists in the desert.