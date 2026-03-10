Skip to Content
News Headlines

Fashion Week El Paseo brings boost in business to Palm Desert

KESQ
By
Published 10:19 AM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Fashion Week El Paseo kicks off this Friday, and it's recognized as the largest fashion week on the west coast. Several of the events will take place at The Gardens on El Paseo. Fashion Week El Paseo, BNP Paribas Open and the Warburton are bringing crowds from around the world to the Coachella Valley, giving a boost in business to local businesses.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from businesses on El Paseo on how Fashion Week may boost business.

Article Topic Follows: News Headlines

Jump to comments ↓

Daniella Lake

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.