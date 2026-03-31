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Palm Springs Police launches zero tolerance initiative for dangerous driving

KESQ
By
New
Published 9:36 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs Police Department has officially launched "Operation Desert Zero." They say the initiative means zero tolerance for DUIs, speeding, and unsafe driving. They say their first operation is aggressive red light enforcement, which has already started. 

Stay with News channel 3 to hear more about PSPD‘s plans for the initiative. 

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Daniella Lake

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