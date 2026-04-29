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Rancho Mirage High School presents disaster preparedness student show

KESQ
By
New
Published 9:26 AM

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - The Rancho Mirage High School theater department has been working with disaster experts to put together a production about disaster preparedness. The entire community is invited to their Thursday production, free of charge.

News Channel 3 will be sharing a preview of the show and hearing from student actors, along with disaster preparedness officials.

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Daniella Lake

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