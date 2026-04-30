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First look inside ABC Recovery Center’s new expansion in Indio

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Published 7:23 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ)  - Dozens of community members got a first look inside ABC Recovery Center's new expansion in Indio on Thursday.

The center has helped thousands of people battle addiction for decades.

ABC Recovery Center employees said its new campus includes residential bedrooms, a healing courtyard and a welcome center.

The “Building Hope – First Look Soirée & Virtual Tour,” hosted by Leadership Coachella Valley’s Class of 2026, has a goal of raising $37,500 to furnish the center.

Organizers said auction items include local experiences — including a behind-the-scenes visit with News Channel 3.

The expanded facility is expected to open in June.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

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Shay Lawson

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