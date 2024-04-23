N. Indian Canyon Drive closed through Whitewater Wash due to winds and sand

North Indian Canyon Drive was closed through the Whitewater Wash Tuesday morning due to high winds and low visibility.

The roadways was closed between Sunrise Parkway and Garnet Avenue due to sand build-up in the roadway, according to Palm Springs Police at 6:07 a.m.

North Gene Autry Trail and East Vista Chino Road remained open to traffic, but could also be impacted by the winds and sand. Other alternate routes include Dinah Shore Drive and State Highway 111.

