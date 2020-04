Top Stories

As of Sunday morning the number of positive coronavirus cases in San Bernardino County is 372 with 13 deaths. 4,230 patients have been tested with 8.8% positive for the virus.

Cases broken down by age:

0 to 17 = 4

18 to 49 = 155

50 to 64 = 122

65+ = 91

Cases broken down by gender:

Male 49.7%

Female 50.3%

Cases broken down by location: