Updated Riverside County numbers bring cases to 799 and 19 deaths

Riverside County updated coronavirus numbers Sunday afternoon bringing total cases to 799 and deaths to 19. 60 patients are listed as recovered.

0 to 4 = 2

5 to 17 = 10

18 to 39 = 218

40 to 64 = 370

65 to 79 = 120

80 + = 37

Female = 386

Male = 374

City of Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 7

Deaths: 0

City of Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 48

Deaths: 5

City of Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 21

Deaths: 1

City of Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 18

Deaths: 2

City of Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 42

Deaths: 2

City of Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 8

Deaths: 0

City of La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 22

Deaths: 0

City of Indio

Confirmed Cases: 44

Deaths: 2

City of Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 21

Deaths: 0

Community of Anza

Confirmed Cases: 3

Deaths: 0

Community of Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 2

Deaths: 0

Community of Coronita

Confirmed Cases: 0

Deaths: 0

Community of East Hemet

Confirmed Cases: 2

Deaths: 0

Community of Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 0

Deaths: 0

Community of Cherry Valley

Confirmed Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Community of Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 2

Deaths: 0

Community of Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 3

Deaths: 0

Community of El Cerrito

Confirmed Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Community of El Sobrante

Confirmed Cases: 8

Deaths: 0

Community of French Valley

Confirmed Cases: 12

Deaths: 0

Community of Good Hope

Confirmed Cases: 2

Deaths: 0

Community of Home Gardens

Confirmed Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Community of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

Confirmed Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Community of Lakeland Village

Confirmed Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Community of Lakeview

Confirmed Cases: 0

Deaths: 0

Community of Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Community of Green Acres

Confirmed Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Community of Homeland

Confirmed Cases: 0

Deaths: 0

Community of Lake Mathews

Confirmed Cases: 0

Deaths: 0

Community of Meadowbrook

Confirmed Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Community of Mead Valley

Confirmed Cases: 4

Deaths: 0

Community of Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 3

Deaths: 0

Community of North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 0

Deaths: 0

Community of Nuevo

Confirmed Cases: 2

Deaths: 0

Community of Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 2

Deaths: 0

Community of Romoland

Confirmed Cases: 0

Deaths: 0

Community of Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 0

Deaths: 0

Community of Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Community of Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Community of Valle Vista

Confirmed Cases: 0

Deaths: 0

Community of Winchester

Confirmed Cases: 0

Deaths: 0

Community of Woodcrest

Confirmed Cases: 4

Deaths: 0

Community of Temescal Valley

Confirmed Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Community of Vista Santa Rosa

Confirmed Cases: 0

Deaths: 0