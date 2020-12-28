Newsom: SoCal stay-at-home order ‘likely’ extended on Tuesday

Top Stories

Governor Gavin Newsom is giving a live update at noon on Monday.

During the update, Newsom said that while the initial regional stay-at-home order was set to end today, the Southern Californian region continues to struggle with ICU bed availability.

The governor said that the order is likely to be extended in the region on Tuesday after the Department of Public Health finishes collecting more data.

The California Department of Public Health released a statement on December 27 that read in part:

"It is likely that the Regional Stay at Home Order will extend for many regions in California. Regions must remain under the Regional Stay at Home Order for at least three weeks and shall continue until ICU capacity projections for four weeks from the day assessed are above or equal to 15%." California Department of Public Health

Newsom added that three counties, including Riverside, Los Angeles, and San Bernardino remain the most impacted large counties in the state.

San Joaquin: December 28 (Likely extended)

Southern California: December 28 (Likely extended)

Greater Sacramento: January 1

Bay Area: January 8

Current available ICU capacity by region:

Bay Area: 11.1%

Greater Sacramento: 17.8%

Northern California: 28.3%

San Joaquin Valley: 0.0%

Southern California: 0.0%

The order first took effect on December 6, over three weeks ago.

ICU beds in Riverside County are still below the 15% they need to be at or above in order for us to end the stay-at-home order. As of Sunday, December 27, 277 people in our county are in the ICU and this means our capacity is at zero percent.

If the stay-at-home order is extended this means indoor recreational facilities must stay closed as well as hair salons and barbershops. Personal care services, museums, zoos, movie theaters and bars would all have to remain closed.

What would remain open are schools with waivers, retails stores at 20 percent capacity, restaurants only doing takeout. Hotels can stay open only for critical infrastructure support. Churches can only hold outdoor services.

