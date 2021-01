Top Stories

Cal Fire Firefighter Anthony Reyes returned home on Friday, January 1, 2021 after spending 24 days in the hospital.

Reyes was severely burned on December 8, 2020 while battling a house fire in Indio.

Reyes was one of 5 firefighters injured in the blaze. 2 other residents were injured in the fire, one of which was a 99-year-old man.

Reyes was welcomed home by his friends and family.