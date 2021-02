Top Stories

Firefighters are investigating a fire that broke out at a house on 14th street in Desert Hot Springs.

Fire officials reported the incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze in less than an hour.

The Red Cross is now helping the two people who lived in the home.

No word yet on the cause.

