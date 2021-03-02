Two arrested in murder of convenience store owner

Top Stories

Cathedral City police have arrested two people in connection to the shooting that killed 60-year-old Chris Sgouromitis, the owner of the Outpost Market on Ramon Road on February 21.

News Channel 3 is awaiting for the suspects to be charged before releasing their names.

A 20-year-old resident from Beaumont and a 19-year-old resident from Desert Hot Springs were arrested yesterday for their involvement in the crime.

Police were able to locate the driver of the vehicle used to flee the area with the help of other law enforcement and members of the local community. That driver was arrested at their residence in Desert Hot Springs.

The shooter was located in Beaumont and arrested without incident.

The investigation remains ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact Cathedral City Police Detectives at 760-770-0300