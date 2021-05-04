School districts consider changing graduation requirements this year due to the pandemic

Top Stories

Local school districts are looking into changing graduation requirements so more seniors can graduate this year.

News Channel 3’s Caitlin Thropay explains why these changes may happen.

The Coachella Valley Unified School District outlined in a presentation at their last board meeting how the pandemic has created significant hardships for their students especially graduating seniors. That’s why they are looking into changing their graduation requirements.

In the CVUSD, only 60 percent of seniors are on track to graduate.

Overall, only 57 percent of all students are on track to graduate.

In their last board meeting, the district proposed to modify the credits needed to graduate for the class of 2021 from 220 credits to only 180 credits to graduate.

This modification is expected to be temporary and will eventually go back to the 220 credit requirement by 2025.

More details on CVUSD's plans here: https://go.boarddocs.com/ca/coach/Board.nsf/Public

News Channel 3 also reached out to all of the other school districts to see if they are planning to do the same.

Desert Sands Unified said the school board is voting on their graduation requirements in their board meeting Tuesday night.

We did hear back from the Palm Springs Unified School District. The district spokesperson, Joan Boiko said she is looking into more information for us on PSUSD's plans.