Palm Springs VillageFest returns to pre-COVID layout tonight

Top Stories

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) - Palm Springs' weekly street fair is set to return

to its pre-COVID layout alongside Fall hour scheduling today.

This Thursday's VillageFest will extend from Amado Road to Baristo

Road on Palm Canyon Drive for the first time since its July reopening.

The street fair will also begin an hour earlier, at 6 p.m., and run

until 10 p.m. as a part of the festival's Fall hours.

Street closures are now expected to begin at 5 p.m., according to city

officials.

The event reopened in July at roughly half its size, running about a

quarter-mile along Palm Canyon, rather than its usual half-mile length that it

will return to starting Thursday.

JULY: Villagefest is back in downtown Palm Springs as vendors, visitors celebrate

https://youtu.be/gxNKaUB7uas

Also returning to a pre-pandemic schedule are the Concerts in the Park in Palm Desert.

With the return of free Fall concerts in the park Thursday, locals can get out to enjoy good music, food, and the company of others. The concerts usually happen every year but have been put off like many other events because of the pandemic. Every Thursday in October there will be live music at Palm Desert Civic Center Park from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.