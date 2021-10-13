Palm Desert to honor former College of the Desert Athletic Director John Marman

Top Stories

The Coachella Valley community is mourning the loss of former College of the Desert Athletics Director John Marman.

For 26 years, Coach Marman influenced the lives of countless members of the community on the field, but those who worked closely with him also remember his many accomplishments as a leader and mentor off the field.

Head Football Coach at College of the Desert, Jack Steptoe, said Coach Marman not only hired him years ago, but he also taught him how to be a better coach.

Steptoe said, "I love what I do and John was College of the Desert. You know, he did so many different things for the community, for the kids, fundraising, he taught me how to fundraise.”

Marman's family announced that he passed away last Tuesday at the age of 81, and is survived by his three children.

The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of a tribute gift to support the McCallum Theatre Education Department or to the College of the Desert Foundation.

A celebration of life will be held Thursday, October 21, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Classic Club in Palm Desert.

The public is welcome to come pay their respects to the late coach and former Trustee.

Tune into News Channel 3 at 10:00 p.m. for more on the legacy Marman will be remembered by.